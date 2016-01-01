Overview

Dr. Mary Cunningham, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Cunningham works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.