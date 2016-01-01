Overview

Dr. Mary Bryan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Bryan works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.