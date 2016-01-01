Dr. Mary Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Bryan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry, 67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Bryan, MD
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bryan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bryan works at
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more.
Dr. Bryan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.