Dr. Coy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Coy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Coy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Coy works at
Locations
Summit Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Inc.519 N LEROUX ST, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-0575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very personable, listens well, and takes time with her patients so that they start feeling better as soon as possible. I would definitely recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Mary Coy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1629122510
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coy works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.