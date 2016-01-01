Dr. Mary Cole-Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole-Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Cole-Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Cole-Perez, MD is a dermatologist in Corpus Christi, TX. Dr. Cole-Perez completed a residency at U Okla. She currently practices at CATHY COLE PEREZ MD PA. Dr. Cole-Perez is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Cathy Cole-perez MD5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 400, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
About Dr. Mary Cole-Perez, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750564480
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- U Okla
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Cole-Perez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole-Perez accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole-Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole-Perez has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Contact Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole-Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole-Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole-Perez.
