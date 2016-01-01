See All Dermatologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Mary Cole-Perez, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Cole-Perez, MD is a dermatologist in Corpus Christi, TX. Dr. Cole-Perez completed a residency at U Okla. She currently practices at CATHY COLE PEREZ MD PA. Dr. Cole-Perez is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cathy Cole-perez MD
    5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 400, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Humana

About Dr. Mary Cole-Perez, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1750564480
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Okla
Internship
  • U Okla
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
