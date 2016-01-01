See All Dermatologists in Dalton, GA
Dr. Mary Cole, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Cole, MD is a dermatologist in Dalton, GA. Dr. Cole completed a residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She currently practices at Dalton Dermatology and Day Spa and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Cole is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dalton Dermatology
    1108 Professional Blvd, Dalton, GA 30720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 226-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Birthmark
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Alliant Health Plans
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Principal Life
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Mary Cole, MD

  • Dermatology
Specialties
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
  • Female
Gender
  • 1821292301
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Residency
  • MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
  • University of North Georgia
Undergraduate School
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

  • Hamilton Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
