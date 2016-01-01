Dr. Mary Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Cole, MD is a dermatologist in Dalton, GA. Dr. Cole completed a residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She currently practices at Dalton Dermatology and Day Spa and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Cole is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dalton Dermatology1108 Professional Blvd, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Mary Cole, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1821292301
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of North Georgia
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Hamilton Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
