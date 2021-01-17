Overview

Dr. Mary Codo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Codo works at Duly Health And Care in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.