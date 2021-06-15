Dr. Mary Coday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Coday, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Overlake EyeCare, PS12911 120th Ave NE Ste A40, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 214-4379
Overlake EyeCare, PS1837 156th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98007 Directions (206) 279-4447
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Coday did my cataract surgery April 2021 and I couldn't be happier with the results and the way she performed the procedure.
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- MA Eye &amp; Ear Infirm
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Coday has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coday has seen patients for Corneal Erosion and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
322 patients have reviewed Dr. Coday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coday.
