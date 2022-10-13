Dr. Cishek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Cishek, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Cishek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.
Dr. Cishek works at
Locations
Ascension Seton Heart Institute1301 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-3440
Orthopedic Associates Of Central Texas Central Austin1015 E 32nd St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 279-0990Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Southwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ciscek is the best! Top of the top when it comes to cardiologists. I have been under her care for many years now and I am blessed to have her take care of me. She is wonderful in listening and answering any questions you may have. Always available to help. A+++++++
About Dr. Mary Cishek, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1821073305
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cishek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cishek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cishek works at
Dr. Cishek has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cishek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cishek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cishek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cishek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cishek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.