Dr. Mary Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch.
Dr. Chu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul M Siegel DMD PA160 E Hanover Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 605-5090
-
2
Palisades Women's Group7650 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 868-6755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chu?
Dr. Chu delivered my baby via c-section at 29+4. Honestly cannot thank her enough for the care leading up to delivery. She wasn't my primary, but due to complications I ended up at Morrison. She took every precaution and baby 18 more precious days in the womb. Also my scar looks SO much better than it did with my first. Only down side is the patient service from reception at her practice was very frustrating.
About Dr. Mary Chu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801025556
Education & Certifications
- Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- The College of New Jersey, Ewing, NJ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.