Overview

Dr. Mary Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch.



Dr. Chu works at Paul M Siegel DMD PA in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.