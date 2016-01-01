Overview

Dr. Mary Christian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.



Dr. Christian works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

