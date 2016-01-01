Dr. Mary Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Chang, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
Hartford Dermatology Associates PC65 Memorial Rd Ste 450, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 523-1472
University of Connecticut Health Department of Dermatology21 South Rd Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-4600
263 Farmington Ave Ste B-310, Farmington, CT 06030 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Hartford Hospital
Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Connecticare
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Humana
Medicaid
MultiPlan
Oxford Health Plans
UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Chang, MD
Pediatric Dermatology
31 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1962407718
Education & Certifications
Wayne St University
Kaiser Permanente Mc
University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.