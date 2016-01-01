See All Pediatricians in Mineola, NY
Dr. Mary Cataletto, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
45 years of experience
Dr. Mary Cataletto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U de Monterrey and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Cataletto works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY.

    Winthrop Pediatric Associates
    Winthrop Pediatric Associates
120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 663-4600

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861415168
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • U de Monterrey
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cataletto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cataletto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cataletto works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cataletto’s profile.

    Dr. Cataletto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cataletto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cataletto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cataletto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

