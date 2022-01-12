See All Dermatologists in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Mary Kathleen Carney-Godley, MD

Dermatology
5 (117)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Kathleen Carney-Godley, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Carney-Godley works at Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI
    1672 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 885-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Herpes Simplex Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Herpes Simplex Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Kathleen Carney-Godley, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811977804
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
