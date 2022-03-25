Overview

Dr. Mary Campbell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell works at Leawood Family Care in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.