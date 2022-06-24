Overview

Dr. Mary Burns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Burns works at Virginia Beach OB/GYN in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.