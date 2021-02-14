Dr. Mary Burgesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Burgesser, MD
Dr. Mary Burgesser, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 11520 N Central Expy Ste 133, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions
This was my first appointment with Dr. Mary Burgesser using the VA's, VES services. Appointment was on time. Very down to earth. When she asked about my Migraines, I do not know if she entered into her notes: That most of "My migraines are Prostrating Migraines and I get them from 16 to 18 times per month." This is very important and I hope she did as it will have an effect on my C&P Exam. Would like it very much if she could contact me by Email or Phone! Thanks, J. C. Jr. Amarillo, TX Appointment on 02/13/2021 @ 9:00 AM
About Dr. Mary Burgesser, MD
- Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1699854000
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
