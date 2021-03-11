Dr. Mary Brulja, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brulja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Brulja, DO
Overview
Dr. Mary Brulja, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Brulja works at
Locations
Rockhill Women's Care5701 W 119th St Ste 225, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 382-5165Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rockhill Women's Care - Lee's Summit20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 310, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 378-5521Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was very empathetic of my needs and concerns.
About Dr. Mary Brulja, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1548664626
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brulja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brulja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brulja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brulja has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brulja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brulja speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brulja. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brulja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brulja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brulja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.