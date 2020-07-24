Dr. Mary Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Heart Specialist Irving7200 State Highway 161 Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 331-7200
-
2
Clinical Pediatric Associates of North Texas2011 W Northwest Hwy, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 329-8929
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been with Dr. Brown for four years, I can not be happier with the treatment she has given my children. Very grounded and pragmatic, always has a calm disposition with them (and Mom). Dr Brown doesn't rush to prescribe medicine if a simpler method is best- I love this and respect her for this.
About Dr. Mary Brown, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1467430272
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
