Dr. Mary Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Coastal Community Physcn Ntwrk in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.