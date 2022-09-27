Dr. Mary Brian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Brian, MD
Dr. Mary Brian, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX.
Locations
Bedford1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 662-0008Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Brian has been my breast cancer surgeon through two breast cancer diagnosis. I would highly recommend her because she is very honest, showing compassion while guiding you through the best decisions for your care and educating you as well.
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1902856800
- U TX
- General Surgery
Dr. Brian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brian has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Brian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.