Dr. Mary Bowles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Bowles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Neurology Specialists6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 315, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-5400
Neurology Specialists1000 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 461-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mary Bowles is a wonderful doctor! I always feel like she listens to me and gives me the best possible care. She has been my doctor for years and I sent my daughter to her as well. My daughter moved to Fredericksburg and still comes back to Norfolk just to see Doctor Bowles. I would definitely recommend her to anyone needing a neurologist,
About Dr. Mary Bowles, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Univ/Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr
- Creighton Univ, Univ Of Ne Med Ctr
- Univ of NE Med Ctr
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowles has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bowles speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowles.
