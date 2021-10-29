See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Mary Bowden, MD

Dr. Mary Bowden, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Bowden, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.

Dr. Bowden works at Mary Talley Bowden, MD in Houston, TX.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bowden Ent Plcc
    Bowden Ent Plcc
3600 Kirby Dr Ste F, Houston, TX 77098

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 29, 2021
Amazing doctor and staff! Unique services. We visited for treatments (COVID, allergic rhinitis) and definitely will be back for prophylactic.
— Oct 29, 2021
Photo: Dr. Mary Bowden, MD
About Dr. Mary Bowden, MD

  Sleep Medicine
  25 years of experience
  English
  1699858282
Education & Certifications

  Stanford
  UTMB
  Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
