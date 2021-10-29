Dr. Mary Bowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Bowden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Bowden, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.
Dr. Bowden works at
Locations
-
1
Bowden Ent Plcc3600 Kirby Dr Ste F, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 492-2340
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor and staff! Unique services. We visited for treatments (COVID, allergic rhinitis) and definitely will be back for prophylactic.
About Dr. Mary Bowden, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1699858282
Education & Certifications
- Stanford
- UTMB
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowden works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowden.
