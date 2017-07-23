Dr. Mary Bos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Bos, DO
Overview
Dr. Mary Bos, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bos works at
Locations
Western Medical Group Inc.21081 S Western Ave Ste 150, Torrance, CA 90501 Directions (310) 782-3333
Ocean Pacific Surgery Center LLC1200 Rosecrans Ave Ste 110, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (424) 220-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bos and her staff are wonderful! Professional, knowledgeable, skillfull, friendly and very caring.
About Dr. Mary Bos, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1780768879
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bos speaks Dutch.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bos.
