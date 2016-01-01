Dr. Bonnet accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Bonnet, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Bonnet, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ur Medicine Geriatrics Group1870 Winton Rd S Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 784-8887
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
About Dr. Mary Bonnet, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1215315965
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
