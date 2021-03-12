See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    12810 Hillcrest Rd Ste B-118, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 490-7800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Amphetamine Abuse Chevron Icon
Analgesic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Apathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Apathy
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthrosclerosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barbiturate Abuse Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Benzodiazepine Abuse Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Disease Prevention Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Treatment Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Endometriosis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Giardiasis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insulin Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Affective Disorder 1 Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Opioid Antagonist Therapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Addiction Chevron Icon
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Relapse Prevention Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Rumination Disorder Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tardive Akathisia Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Thickening Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Xanax Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bluntzer?

Mar 12, 2021
Love her! She takes all the time needed to inform and diagnose. She's VERY well-read and shares studies and other information with me.
Mark U. — Mar 12, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bluntzer to family and friends

Dr. Bluntzer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bluntzer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD.

About Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1942388384
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Presbyterian Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluntzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bluntzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bluntzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluntzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluntzer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bluntzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bluntzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.