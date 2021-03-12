Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluntzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 12810 Hillcrest Rd Ste B-118, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 490-7800
Love her! She takes all the time needed to inform and diagnose. She's VERY well-read and shares studies and other information with me.
About Dr. Mary Bluntzer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942388384
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bluntzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bluntzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bluntzer speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluntzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluntzer.
