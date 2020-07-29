Dr. Mary Bilotti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Bilotti, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mary Bilotti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health375 N Central Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 825-4070
-
2
Northwell Health1991 Marcus Ave Ste M103, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So excellent, kind & understanding. Knew what the problem was right away, sent me for PT. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Mary Bilotti, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1194758839
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilotti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilotti has seen patients for Heel Spur, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilotti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.