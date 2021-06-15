Dr. Mary Beth Deering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Beth Deering, MD
Dr. Mary Beth Deering, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.
St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center2635 N 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 298-2468
Rocky Mountain Orthopedic Associates627 25 1/2 RD, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-3535
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Fantastic staff!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1659362549
- Nemours Children's Clinic
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Deering has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deering accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deering.
