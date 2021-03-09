See All Hand Surgeons in Erie, PA
Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.

Dr. Cermak works at Shriners Hospitals For Children in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Shriners Hospitals For Children
    1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 875-8700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Hand Microsurgery and Reconstructive Orthopaedics Llp
    300 State St Ste 205, Erie, PA 16507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 562-0312

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meadville Medical Center
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Upmc Hamot
  • Warren General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cermak?

    Mar 09, 2021
    Dr Cermak was very attentive and thorough in my interactions with her. The outcome from my surgery was excellent. I would highly recommend her!
    Diane Sarbak — Mar 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cermak to family and friends

    Dr. Cermak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cermak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD.

    About Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730109513
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University PA Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wv University Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cermak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cermak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cermak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cermak works at Shriners Hospitals For Children in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cermak’s profile.

    Dr. Cermak has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cermak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cermak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cermak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cermak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cermak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.