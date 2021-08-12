Dr. Mary Bergh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Bergh, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Bergh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Care980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 303-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Bergh for many years now and would highly recommend her to anyone needing a cardiologist. She’s got tremendous medical knowledge, but beyond that she provides such incredibly personal care. I literally feel like the only patient she has all day. Unlike so many “factory” medical providers, Dr. Bergh truly understand what patient care is all about.
About Dr. Mary Bergh, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1003802588
Education & Certifications
- University of South Carolina
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergh has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergh.
