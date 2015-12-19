Overview

Dr. Mary Beauchamp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Beauchamp works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA with other offices in Calhoun, GA and Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.