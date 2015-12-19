Dr. Mary Beauchamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beauchamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Beauchamp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Beauchamp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Beauchamp works at
Locations
-
1
Harbin Clinic Urology1825 Martha Berry Blvd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 295-5331
-
2
Harbin Clinic855 CURTIS PKWY SE, Calhoun, GA 30701 Directions (762) 235-2300
-
3
Floyd Medical Center304 Turner McCall Blvd SW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 509-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Harbin Clinic At Cartersville150 Gentilly Blvd, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 276-7215
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beauchamp?
She's amazing! She practically saved my life. Her decision to remove a cyst versus aspiration is responsible for having detected thyroid carcinoma. She proceeded to refer me to another EXCELLENT surgeon that specializes in complex cysts.
About Dr. Mary Beauchamp, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1366496903
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beauchamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beauchamp accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beauchamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beauchamp works at
Dr. Beauchamp has seen patients for Laryngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beauchamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beauchamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beauchamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beauchamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beauchamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.