Dr. Mary-Beatrice Squire, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary-Beatrice Squire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Squire works at
Lona Sasser, D.O.3111 N University Dr Ste 308, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 340-1050
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mary-Beatrice Squire De Leon is the best Doctor/OBGYN that I have ever had. I can talk to her about anything and she truly listens to my concerns and I never feel rushed. She asks all the right questions and truly takes care of me . She truly sees ME and knows how to help me. Her work ethic is extremely rare to find!! I trust her completely! I travel 2 hours to go see her and if I had to move even further, I would still come see her. Dr. Mary-Beatrice Squire De Leon you are truly amazing Doctor and human being. If you need a great OBGYN, then your search is over, call and make an appointment, you will not be disappointed !
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114322468
- New York Medical College
- Florida State University
- University of South Florida
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Squire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Squire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Squire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Squire has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Squire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Squire speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Squire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Squire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Squire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.