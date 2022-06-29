Dr. Mary Bayno, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Bayno, DO
Overview
Dr. Mary Bayno, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Bayno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mary S Bayno DO & Associates119 W 57th St Ste 1520, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 765-6474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bayno?
My infant was diagnosed with reflux and over the next few years had recurrent sinus infections that almost always led to ear infections which required antibiotics. At the time of our referral I had no idea what an osteopath did and was weary about its benefits. Within a few visits, we were able to take our baby off acid reflux meds and it no longer felt like a coincidence whenever we saw Dr. Bayno at the onset of a cold, and avoided ear infections and antibiotics altogether. I was initially one of the impatient patients having to wait for an appointment but once you're in, she takes time, is never ever rushed - especially with a newborn. As we became regulars pre-pandemic, I would often hear other top doctors in other fields recognizing and acknowledging her name with utmost respect. To hear that certainly made me feel smart! I am leaving this review as I feel reviews by nature are always skewed by wait times and other factors beyond the doctors control.
About Dr. Mary Bayno, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013159342
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayno works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.