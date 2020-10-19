Overview

Dr. Mary Barker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.