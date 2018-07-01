Overview

Dr. Mary Baldwin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Baldwin works at Timberstone Family Physicians in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.