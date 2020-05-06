Dr. Mary Baiyeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baiyeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Baiyeri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Baiyeri, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Baiyeri works at
Locations
DFW Pediatric Neurology1400 W Northwest Hwy Ste 280, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time explaining . Good bedside manners
About Dr. Mary Baiyeri, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Hausa, Spanish and Yoruba
- 1265442040
Education & Certifications
- Utsw Med Center
- Utsw Chldns Med Center
- Tex Tech Health Scis Center
- University of Ibadan
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baiyeri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baiyeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baiyeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baiyeri works at
Dr. Baiyeri speaks Hausa, Spanish and Yoruba.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Baiyeri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baiyeri.
