Dr. Mary Ayoub, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Ayoub, DMD
Overview
Dr. Mary Ayoub, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Champions Gate, FL.
Dr. Ayoub works at
Locations
-
1
Champions Gate Dentistry8225 Champions Gate Blvd, Champions Gate, FL 33896 Directions (407) 987-3058
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayoub?
The Dr. Was very friendly and professional!
About Dr. Mary Ayoub, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1174138440
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayoub accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ayoub using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ayoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayoub works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.