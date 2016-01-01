Overview

Dr. Mary Awad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Awad works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.