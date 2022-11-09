See All Otolaryngologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Mary Ashmead, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Ashmead, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb and WHS East Campus.

Dr. Ashmead works at Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specs in Bedford, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Llp
    1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 210, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-3121
  2. 2
    Texas Ear Nose Throat Specialists Llp
    2813 W Southlake Blvd Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-3121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb
  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I have had issues with nasal polypus, aspirin sensitivity, and asthma for several years. I have been to several doctors. A co-worker recommended Dr. Ashmead last year and OMG. After our 1st visit, she new right away what was happening with me. She is the 1st doctor who really listened to me and worked with me and insurance to come up with a plan to treat me. She is amazing, really listens and cares about helping you. I can not say enough about her. She is my ENT hero!!
    Lori Linzy — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Ashmead, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275769754
    Education & Certifications

    • St Elizabeth Hosp Of Boston
    Internship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Ashmead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashmead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashmead has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashmead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashmead has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashmead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashmead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashmead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashmead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashmead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

