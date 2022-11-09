Overview

Dr. Mary Ashmead, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Ashmead works at Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specs in Bedford, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.