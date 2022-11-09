Dr. Mary Ashmead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashmead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Ashmead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Ashmead, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Ashmead works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Llp1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 210, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 540-3121
-
2
Texas Ear Nose Throat Specialists Llp2813 W Southlake Blvd Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 540-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashmead?
I have had issues with nasal polypus, aspirin sensitivity, and asthma for several years. I have been to several doctors. A co-worker recommended Dr. Ashmead last year and OMG. After our 1st visit, she new right away what was happening with me. She is the 1st doctor who really listened to me and worked with me and insurance to come up with a plan to treat me. She is amazing, really listens and cares about helping you. I can not say enough about her. She is my ENT hero!!
About Dr. Mary Ashmead, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1275769754
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth Hosp Of Boston
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashmead has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashmead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashmead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashmead works at
Dr. Ashmead has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashmead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashmead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashmead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashmead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashmead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.