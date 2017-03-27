Overview

Dr. Mary Arden-Cordone, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Arden-Cordone works at Westchester Health Associates in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroiditis, Hashimoto's Disease and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.