Dr. Mary Fenton, MD

Hematology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Mary Fenton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Fenton works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Lincoln, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Rhode Island Hospital
    Rhode Island Hospital
593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903
(401) 444-5391
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Newport Rheumatology East Greenwich
    Newport Rheumatology East Greenwich
1454 S County Trl Ste 2100, East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 606-2000
    Genitourinary Multidisciplinary Clinic Lincoln Ri
    Genitourinary Multidisciplinary Clinic Lincoln Ri
701 George Washington Hwy Ste 101, Lincoln, RI 02865
(844) 222-2881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Erythropoietin Test
Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2016
    She is one of the best oncologist in her field of (breast cancer) She is very professional and everyone speaks so very highly of Dr. Fenton. I highly recommend her.
    Kerry in West Warwick, Ri — Feb 12, 2016
    About Dr. Mary Fenton, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881606622
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
