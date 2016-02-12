Overview

Dr. Mary Fenton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Fenton works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Lincoln, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.