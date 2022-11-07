See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Mary Ann Ty, MD

Psychiatry
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Ann Ty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2539 S Gessner Rd Ste 24, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 779-8963
    9722 Us 90 Alt Ste 107, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Nov 07, 2022
I have been a Patient of Dr. Ty since January 2001. She continues to provide cutting edge medical services to Her patients, through a combination of cognitive therapy sessions, Medications and TMS, as applicable. Dr. Ty will always provide the Patient with a choice of the best possible medications and treatment options for their specific situation. Dr. Tye is an extremely good listener and asks the best possible questions, to determine what is really happening in a Patient’s Life currently, as well as in their past. She uses Her forty years of experience, to determine the best possible treatment plan for Her patients. Please, rest assured, that once diagnosed, Dr. Ty will work diligently with the Patient to maintain their overall mental and physical health. She Always does Her 50 percent and then some. The other 50 percent, must, of course, be provided, by The Patient. I would highly recommend Dr. Ty and Her Office support staff to anyone seeking top level Services.
WK Smith — Nov 07, 2022
About Dr. Mary Ann Ty, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • 1003085507
Education & Certifications

  • Fellow American Board Of Psychiatry and Neurology
  • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
  • University Santo Tomas
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Ann Ty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ty.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

