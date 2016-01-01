Overview

Dr. Mary Ann Sarda-Maduro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine.



Dr. Sarda-Maduro works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.