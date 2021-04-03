Dr. Mary-Ann Mathias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary-Ann Mathias, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary-Ann Mathias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Dermatology Mohs Glenview2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Mathias is an excellent diagnostician. She is skilled, responsive, and kind. I have been seeing her regularly for several years and have no plans to change to another ophthalmologist. It is also easier to get an appointment with her than with most other doctors. Maybe I've just been very lucky?
- Loyola University Medical Center
- St Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Ophthalmology
