Dr. Mary Ann Kenneson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenneson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Ann Kenneson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Ann Kenneson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Kenneson works at
Locations
-
1
Bluewater Urology Associates1895 Kingsley Ave Ste 903, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 644-8353
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenneson?
Dr. Mary Ann Kenneson was an Amazing caring individual who actually cares about her patients feelings and worries. Very detailed so that you understand your body. Thank you for going above and beyond, you are appreciated.
About Dr. Mary Ann Kenneson, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1790011062
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Geisinger Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenneson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenneson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenneson works at
Dr. Kenneson has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenneson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenneson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenneson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenneson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenneson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.