Dr. Domingo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Domingo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Domingo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Granger, IN.
Dr. Domingo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Main Street6901 N Main St Ste 102, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 647-4500
-
2
Medpoint Urgent Care Main Street6913 N Main St, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 647-4500
-
3
Beacon Medical Group Neurology South Bend707 N Michigan St Ste 102, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-4500
-
4
Link Psychological & Consulting Service P.c.900 I St, La Porte, IN 46350 Directions (219) 324-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Domingo?
I am very pleased with Dr. Domingo. She has a calm and relaxing disposition, which makes it very easy to talk to her and not feel rushed during my appointment. Dr. Domingo's knowledge of RA has helped me to understand my illness and treatment, as well as, talk to her about new research regarding RA. During my appointment, I especially appreciate the eye contact she has with me as I present my concerns and current issues. This let's me know that I have her complete and undivided attention, as opposed to typing on a computer, which is distracting. I am fully aware that she is listening to me. After I have completed my update, she then begins her exam and covers everything I stated, providing answers and detailed information. Dr. Domingo's approach reflects her total interest and concern regarding my health.
About Dr. Mary Domingo, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Tagalog
- 1053396127
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Domingo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domingo works at
Dr. Domingo has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domingo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Domingo speaks Tagalog.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Domingo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domingo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.