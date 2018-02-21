Dr. Bolte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary-Ann Bolte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary-Ann Bolte, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Locations
Belinda D'costa Pllc2105 112th Ave NE Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 452-2964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Providence Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor. Warm and caring. Ensures you receive the best care. Very knowledgeable and up to date on medical issues. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mary-Ann Bolte, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1407954472
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Department Of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
- Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Seattle
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolte has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolte.
