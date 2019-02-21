Overview

Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Barnovitz works at Mary Ann Barnovitz MD Corporation in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.