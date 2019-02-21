Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Barnovitz works at
Locations
Mary Ann Barnovitz MD Corporation850 Iron Point Rd Ste 108, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Without hesitation, I would recommend Dr. Barnovitz to people I care about who need a thorough, capable, and compassionate psychiatrist/psychotherapist.
About Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnovitz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Barnovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Barnovitz works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnovitz.
