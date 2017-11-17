Dr. Altmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Altmeyer, MD
Dr. Mary Altmeyer, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Mission Dermatopathology Laboratory Pllc2620 Mccullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 664-4675
Dr. Altmeyer is no nonsense, very thorough and knowledgeable. She's very cautious when it comes to suspicious looking growths and i'm grateful for her expertise. Only wish I could get an appointment sooner at DermSA.
About Dr. Mary Altmeyer, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1144493024
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Altmeyer speaks Arabic.
