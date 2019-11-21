Overview

Dr. Mary Agne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Red Bud Regional Hospital.



Dr. Agne works at Salem Medical Center in Salem, IL with other offices in Belleville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.