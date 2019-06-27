Dr. Mary Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Adams, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Arlington Dermatology Clinic PA801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 139, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 265-1356
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adams became my dermatologist when I remarried in 1996. I could not ask for a better dermatologist. As a matter of fact Dr Adams saved my life. I had been given a prescription of Tegretol anticonvulsant that is also used to treat the manic symptoms of bipolar disorder that may have been caused by my Meniere's Disease. I had a terrible allergic reaction to something that gave me an almost Biblical horrific rash that stumped the other doctors at Arlington Memorial Hospital. It was Dr. Adams who finally came to my room, and within minutes diagnosed the problem. Within a week I was cured. As a retired Locomotive Engineer, my skin has had way too much exposer to the sun. If I have a skin l have a skin lesion that concerns me, I just call in for an appointment, and she tells me what it is. I have actually had just one skin cancer Squamish Cell which she immediately diagnosed and removed. After over twenty years of being a very proud patient of hers, I feel very fortunate.
About Dr. Mary Adams, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1508811779
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.